News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
South Shore Chamber and the Women's Business Connection to host Two Day Golf Clinic & Pla
The June 6th instructional clinic, slated from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., will begin in the classroom where participants will learn golf basics, including rules and etiquette. At 4:00, small groups will work on golf fundamentals, such as chipping, pitching, driving and putting; then on to the "19"hole at The Range to socialize and enjoy hors 'oeuvres and a cash bar.
The June 13th clinic, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Weathervane Golf Course, 14 Sandtrap Circle, will focus on the game, with participants going out on the course to play golf with the support from the pros. The evening will wind down at The Range where socializing and refreshments will be the name of the game.
Fee for the event is $100 for Chamber members and $125 general admission. All levels of players – both women and men – are welcome, including true beginners, beginners and intermediate levels.
Space is limited to 50 players, so please register by contacting theinrichs@southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse