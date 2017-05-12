News By Tag
* Soccer
* Disney
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IdeaSport Soccer Program presented by LaLiga & Walt Disney World Resort to Kick Off with Open House
The open house for the new soccer experience, geared towards boys and girls ages 4- 18, will be the first opportunity for youth players to sign up for the program. The open house, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, will involve on-field play sessions within a family friendly environment with Disney character meet & greets, photo opportunities with the LaLiga trophy, food and beverages, and appearances by LaLiga players and coaches.
Players interested in attending the Open House must register in advance at www.idea-sports.com, guests are welcome to take part in the complimentary festival activities.
Through its multi-year agreement with LaLiga and Walt Disney World Resort, this program will provide a holistic approach to soccer education with proven, year-round training and development for youth soccer athletes, developing them on and off the field, as well as professional training for coaches and officials.
Training and development for youth players is scheduled to begin in early August at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which hosts a variety of youth soccer events, including the prestigious Disney Soccer Showcase. Additionally, there will be multiple events and exhibitions, including a tournament, on-site events and summer camps with current and former LaLiga players and coaches, visits from LaLiga legends and ambassadors, plus more events to be announced.
LaLiga is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. It has produced Europe's top-rated club more times (18) than any other league, and it reached 2.1 billion viewers worldwide in the 2015-2016 season, according to Nielsen ratings. During the first round of the 2016-17 season, that number grew by 37 percent.
# # #
Open house at a glance:
• June 3-4 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Geared towards boys and girls ages 4-18
• First opportunity for youth players to sign up for the program
• On-field play sessions within a family friendly environment
• Disney character meet & greets
• Photo opportunities with the LaLiga trophy
• Appearances by LaLiga players and coaches
• Food and beverages
• Players must register in advance at www.idea-sports.com, and guests are welcome to participate in the complimentary festival activities.
About the IdeaSport Soccer Program
The IdeaSport Soccer Program presented by LaLiga and Walt Disney World Resort provides a holistic approach to soccer education with proven, year-round training, education and development for youth soccer athletes, developing them on and off the field. The IdeaSport Soccer Program will bring multiple events and exhibitions to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex each year, including a tournament, onsite events with current and former LaLiga players, summer camps with current and former players and coaches, visits from LaLiga legends and ambassadors, and more. At the IdeaSport Soccer Program, we don't choose you, you choose us.
About ESPN Wide World of Sports
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in March, is the leading sports venue for amateur and professional sports in the world. The complex, located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, hosts more than 100 entertainment and sports events a year and has accommodated more than 70 different sports and 3 million athletes from around the world. Designed to provide professional, amateur and youth athletes with an experience synonymous with the names Disney and ESPN, the 220-acre facility features multiple competition venues, including 16 baseball/softball fields, plus the 9,500-seat Champion Stadium, 18 multi-purpose outdoor fields for soccer, football and lacrosse, two field houses (and a third currently under construction)
visit www.disneysportsnews.com for news releases, photos and videos. Follow us on Twitter at @DisneySports and at Facebook at ESPNWWOS.
Media Contacts:
Amy Wise, Appleton Creative, (407) 246-0092, amy@appletoncreative.com Geoffrey Pointon, Disney Public Relations, (407) 566-7198,geoffrey.pointon@
Media Contact
Amy Wise (Appleton Creative)
(407) 246-0092
amy@appletoncreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse