Obtain Pain Relief Using Natural Solutions
Explore alternative options to relieve common aches and pains
Discover what are essential oils, how you can use them safely, what makes them so effective, and how to choose the most potent oils. Learn how you can find natural relief for tension headaches, sore muscles, achy bones, stiff joints, and more. Obtain free recipe cards so you can create your own blends at home.
Join Eliza Boné and Heidi Koenismann, essential oil educators and doTERRA wellness advocates, as they guide you through a fun, interactive and educational class to support your wellness goals. doTERRA is the global leader in the essential oil industry, offering Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade oils that have been independently tested well beyond industry standards for their potency and purity.
Limited seats available. Please reserve your spot by registering on the following Facebook event page
Free consultations and samples will be offered to the first 15 people who register.
Contact
Eliza Bone, Wellness Advocate & Lifestyle Mentor
9712177728
***@theemergingpearl.com
