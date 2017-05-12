News By Tag
The Boy Band Project To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 31st, 2017
The Boy Band Project will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday May 31st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
The Boy Band Project is an interactive boy band cover group that expertly reimagines the sound, movement, and energy of the world's most fascinating musical convention. Packing out venues such as The Gramercy Theatre (NYC), Birdland (NYC), The Sounds of Summer Festival (Philadelphia)
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of The Boy Band Project and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about thier career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch The Boy Band Project live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday May 31st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official website for The Boy Band Project may be found at http://www.TheBoyBandProject.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
