The Boy Band Project To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 31st, 2017

The Boy Band Project will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday May 31st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.

The Boy Band Project On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

Contact

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

End

-- The Boy Band Project will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss their show, career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.The Boy Band Project is an interactive boy band cover group that expertly reimagines the sound, movement, and energy of the world's most fascinating musical convention. Packing out venues such as The Gramercy Theatre (NYC), Birdland (NYC), The Sounds of Summer Festival (Philadelphia), The O2 Academy (London, UK), and this year headlining at New York City Gay Pride 2017, our iconic harmonies and dances inspire a palatable nostalgic sensation that sends the energy of any event straight through the roof. With talent direct from Broadway shows such as Wicked, Hair, Cabaret, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages, and featuring the music of Nsync, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, Otown, One Direction, Boyz II Men, The Four Seasons, and more, The Boy Band Project is the perfect solution to specialize entertainment for an event, party, or performing arts center. Each performance is a hilarious and nostalgic look at boy band acts from the 1990s and beyond, and whether it's a short surprise musical act or our interactive full lengthen concert, these boys will make you want to get up and DANCE!!!The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of The Boy Band Project and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about thier career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!To hear/watch The Boy Band Project live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday May 31st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshowThe official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com The official website for The Boy Band Project may be found at http://www.TheBoyBandProject.comThe official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Floridahttp://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jerseyhttp://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CAhttp://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshowhttp://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshowhttps://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.comhttps://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_showhttps://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/postshttp://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta