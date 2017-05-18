News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Nashville Nonprofit Reaches Hearts Through Art
Providing creative opportunities in places where it may otherwise be forgotten
The organization recently achieved Gold Star status with GuideStar, www.guidestar.org/
Piecing Hearts Together launches their first fundraiser on May 24, 2017. Help them broaden their reach into the community by purchasing your own Zap Card, a coupon app that you can download on your phone offering amazing deals at over 300,000 merchants nationwide including top-name retailers, national restaurant chains, movie theaters, and area events with unlimited or auto-replenishing deals that are good for one year. Visit http://www.pht.thezapcard.com for more information and to purchase your ZapCard today. Fundraiser ends June 21, 2017.
To learn more about Piecing Hearts Together and the life-changing creative opportunities they provide, visit their website at http://www.piecingheartstogether.org. All donations to Piecing Hearts Together are tax-deductible and go directly toward providing encouragement and hope and increasing the confidence of those who are suffering and making great efforts to heal.
Piecing Hearts Together is a 501c3 Public Charity serving the greater Nashville area by bringing creative opportunities to individuals experiencing difficult life transitions. Their art workshops provide an encouraging community atmosphere, fostering a comfortable environment where people can express themselves creatively, and often complement existing therapies.
Contact
LeeAnn Balletto
***@piecingheartstogether.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse