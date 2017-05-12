 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

PureLink Signs New Rep Firm in Rocky Mountain Region

Agreement with Warman Marketing Brings PureLink's Full Slate of Professional AV Solutions to Area
 
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a provider of comprehensive connectivity solutions to commercial and residential audio/video and IT markets worldwide, is pleased to announce that as of June 1st, 2017, Warman Marketing will be its new area representative in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The company will be selling PureLink's professional A/V products and services into multiple channels in this section of the country.

Warman Marketing is a manufacturers' representative firm, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, that has been serving the professional audio/video industry in the Rocky Mountain region since 1986. With an innate understanding of the area's economics the company has been able to consistently connect with key players in the marketplace to educate, distribute to and maintain an ever growing customer base. As a PureLink representative Warman will be selling the company's full catalog of switchers, extenders, digital signage and IP Video and other solutions in their territory, which will include Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

"We're very happy to be adding Warman Marketing to our sales team," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "They've been in the business for over three decades, providing outstanding service and support while building a superb reputation," added Mr. Schilling. "We are looking forward to working with them to deliver PureLink's legendary value proposition to an even larger set of customers from coast to coast," he concluded.

"Our client base will gain immeasurably from the flexible and comprehensive connectivity options that PureLink offers," stated Harry Warman, President of Warman Marketing. "They have a reputation for superior technical and post-sales support which has been duly earned," he added. "PureLink has always been on the cutting edge as far as innovation and technical knowledge, and to pass that along to our customers is a win for everyone," stated Mr. Warman.

For more details on this new partnership go to www.warmanmarketing.com or contact PureLink at sales@purelinkav.com or 201-488-3232.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

