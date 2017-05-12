Country(s)
Paul Mitchell Schools Dean and Cofounder Winn Claybaugh Receives 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award
A business owner for over 30 years with over 16,000 people in his organization, Winn is the founder and co-owner of hair care giant Paul Mitchell's school division, with more than 100 locations throughout the United States. Under his leadership, the schools' annual "FUNraising"
A popular seminar leader and keynote speaker, Winn also travels extensively as an educator and consultant, helping thousands of businesses build their brands and create successful working cultures. He serves on the board of directors of the nonprofit organizations Bright Pink and the Andrew Gomez Dream Foundation. In 2004, he was the youngest person ever named to the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) Hall of Leaders, In 2011, behindthechair.com honored Winn with the Hairdressers Unlocking Hope award, given to individuals in the professional beauty industry who serve as exemplary models of philanthropy, giving back to their communities and to the world with generosity and spirit. Recognizing his leadership of the Paul Mitchell Schools' annual FUNraising campaign, Friendly House named Winn Humanitarian of the Year, he received Thirst Project's Vision Award, and American Salon named him one of the top five "Industry Leaders Who Helped Revolutionize Education."
The Ellis Island Medal of Honor ranks among the nation's most renowned awards, recognizing individuals who have made it their mission to share their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents, and selfless generosity with those less fortunate; all while maintaining the traditions of their ethnic heritage as they uphold the ideals and spirit of America.
Past recipients have included seven U.S. presidents; Secretaries of State Madeline Albright, Condoleezza Rice, and Hillary Clinton; Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor; and other notables such as Nobel Prize recipient Elie Wiesel, artist Vladimir Prodanovich, Bob Hope, Muhammad Ali, Frank Sinatra, Gary Sinise, Rosa Parks, Lee Iacocca, and Quincy Jones, who have all distinguished themselves through their significant philanthropic and humanitarian contributions to this country.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor as one of our nation's most prestigious awards, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record.
To see the full list of 2017 recipients, please visit www.neco.org.
