 
News By Tag
* Svjtelana Bukvich
* Janis Brenner & Dancers
* Gibney Dance, NYC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Svjetlana Bukvich's "Once You Are Not a Stranger"with Janis Brenner & Dancers, Gibney Dance June 1-3

Bukvich Becomes the Go-To Composer for New Works from Innovative Dance Minds
 
 
Svjetlana Bukvich
Svjetlana Bukvich
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Svjtelana Bukvich
Janis Brenner & Dancers
Gibney Dance, NYC

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- New York, New York  – KeyMedia Public Relations is pleased to announce that our client, composer Svjetlana Bukvich, is continuing to share her talents within the medium of dance. In her latest collaboration she has joined forces with Janice Brenner and Dancers, costume designer Sue Julien, lighting designer Mitchell Bogard, and installation artist Eva Petrič to create the interdisciplinary work Once You are Not a Stranger.The piece looks at the idea of empathy and "otherness" in a multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious world. Performed with live music, including Ms. Brenner on vocals and Ms. Bukvich on keyboards, the company is excited to premiere this collaboration as part of Janice Brenner and Dancers NY season June 1-3 at Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center at Gibney Dance, NYC. The first time the piece was seen was on February 10, 2017 at the National Theater Sarajevo as part of XXXIII Sarajevo Winter Festival - The Silk Road Art. The work received the 2017 O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, Inc. grant.

Svjetlana's first collaboration with NY dance occurred in 2013, when she composed music for the renowned choreographer Carolyn Dorfman to create the stunning piece Interior Designs. She would go on to work with the doyen of the NY downtown dance world, choreographer Jeanette Stoner in 2015, and again with Dorfman on TRACES in 2016.

The Brooklyn Rail states, "Bukvich is one of the notable musicians who have embraced the energetic complexity of prog-rock via contemporary composition (and to dispel any reactionary social beliefs, prog-rock is cool, just ask Steve Reich). Her trademarks are sonority, color, texture, and a feeling for the metaphysical and her collaboration with Dorfman has earned raves."

Other notable accomplishments this year have been her composing Hard Rain, Johnny for bassoon and electronic sound, which premiered at the Festival of Microtonal Music in Berlin, Germany by the virtuoso bassoonist Johnny Reinhard. It received its American premiere on March 12 2017 at the Composers Concordance's 6th annual festival New York // New Music. This piece went on to premiere at the Odessa Festival of Modern Art - Two Days and Two Nights of New Music on April 22 held at the Concert Hall of the Odessa Philharmonic Society. In January 2017, the fantastic ETHEL string quartet premiered her piece for string quartet, bass guitar and tape at (le) Poisson Rouge in NYC.

About Svjetlana Bukvich: Svjetlana Bukvich specializes in an art-rock tinged blend of classical, avant-garde, world and experimental music for dance, film, and the concert stage. Integrating technology, trail-blazing performers, and tuning of her own design in productions described as "ecstatic musical experiences" (New Music Connoisseur), she has appeared in numerous venues in the US, and internationally including Beijing, London, Johannesburg, Berlin and Copenhagen. A 2013 New York Foundation for the Arts Fellow in Music/Sound, Bukvich has enjoyed support from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the Soros Foundation, the American Composers Forum, the Institute on the Arts and Civic Dialogue at Harvard University, GENERATE: The Frances Richard Fund for Innovative Artists of Promise, New Music USA, 2016 Live Music for Dance, and USArtists International. Critics have called Bukvich's only solo release to date, the album EVOLUTION (PARMA Recordings) "genre-busting," and "astounding and mind expanding."

About Janis Brenner & Dancers: Janis Brenner & Dancers has performed throughout the US, Asia and Europe since 1989 and has been presented by leading NY organizations. JB&D is known for the caliber of its dancers, its multidisciplinary residencies, its "emotionally authentic" and musically diverse work. Brenner is an award-winning dancer/choreographer/singer, and Artistic Director of Janis Brenner & Dancers. Known for "meticulous artistry", she has toured in 35 countries and is acclaimed as a "singular performer" with a multifaceted artistic range. Honors: "Bessie" in Meredith Monk's work, Lester Horton Award, Fund for US Artists, U.S. State Department, Asian Cultural Council, The Trust for Mutual Understanding and O'Donnell Green Music and Dance Foundation.

About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations (http://www.keymediapublicrelations.com/) is a results-driven, boutique PR firm and Production Company providing a full spectrum of services which range from creative to strategic to advisory.

For more details about the NY Premiere of Once You Are Not A Stranger, see the link below: https://gibneydance.org/venue/gibney-dance-agnes-varis-pe.... Please visit http://www.svjetlanamusic.com for more news from Ms Bukvich!

Contact
KeyMedia PR, Maryanne Bertollo
***@keymediapublicrelations.com
End
Source:KeyMedia Public Relations
Email:***@keymediapublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Svjtelana Bukvich, Janis Brenner & Dancers, Gibney Dance, NYC
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017
KeyMedia Public Relations/Denise Marsa Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share