Svjetlana Bukvich's "Once You Are Not a Stranger"with Janis Brenner & Dancers, Gibney Dance June 1-3
Bukvich Becomes the Go-To Composer for New Works from Innovative Dance Minds
Svjetlana's first collaboration with NY dance occurred in 2013, when she composed music for the renowned choreographer Carolyn Dorfman to create the stunning piece Interior Designs. She would go on to work with the doyen of the NY downtown dance world, choreographer Jeanette Stoner in 2015, and again with Dorfman on TRACES in 2016.
The Brooklyn Rail states, "Bukvich is one of the notable musicians who have embraced the energetic complexity of prog-rock via contemporary composition (and to dispel any reactionary social beliefs, prog-rock is cool, just ask Steve Reich). Her trademarks are sonority, color, texture, and a feeling for the metaphysical and her collaboration with Dorfman has earned raves."
Other notable accomplishments this year have been her composing Hard Rain, Johnny for bassoon and electronic sound, which premiered at the Festival of Microtonal Music in Berlin, Germany by the virtuoso bassoonist Johnny Reinhard. It received its American premiere on March 12 2017 at the Composers Concordance's 6th annual festival New York // New Music. This piece went on to premiere at the Odessa Festival of Modern Art - Two Days and Two Nights of New Music on April 22 held at the Concert Hall of the Odessa Philharmonic Society. In January 2017, the fantastic ETHEL string quartet premiered her piece for string quartet, bass guitar and tape at (le) Poisson Rouge in NYC.
About Svjetlana Bukvich: Svjetlana Bukvich specializes in an art-rock tinged blend of classical, avant-garde, world and experimental music for dance, film, and the concert stage. Integrating technology, trail-blazing performers, and tuning of her own design in productions described as "ecstatic musical experiences"
About Janis Brenner & Dancers: Janis Brenner & Dancers has performed throughout the US, Asia and Europe since 1989 and has been presented by leading NY organizations. JB&D is known for the caliber of its dancers, its multidisciplinary residencies, its "emotionally authentic" and musically diverse work. Brenner is an award-winning dancer/choreographer/
About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations (http://www.keymediapublicrelations.com/
For more details about the NY Premiere of Once You Are Not A Stranger, see the link below: https://gibneydance.org/
