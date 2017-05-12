River District Alliance Wins Cultural Achievement Award

Contact

Katrina Salokar

***@paradisecg.com Katrina Salokar

End

-- The River District Alliance (RDA), a non-profit entity representing downtown Fort Myers merchants, organizations, and attractions has won the 2017 Award for Cultural Achievement at the annual Chrysalis Award ceremony hosted by The Greater Fort Myers Chamber and the Lee County Visitors Convention Bureau (VCB). The annual event celebrates the value of business and the work involved in maintaining and enhancing tourism as a major economic engine for the county.The 2017 Cultural Achievement Award honors local organizations that exemplify the ability to make significant contributions to the development Fort Myers' reputation as a cultural destination while promoting a great quality of life and diverse economy. Nominees included organizations involved in the arts, local heritage, festivals, and events."It's really not an RDA award, it is a community award," said RDA Director Jared Beck. "We have so many tremendous partnerships in this community, from the CRA and the VCB to the chambers and other nonprofits. We have tremendous foundations and sponsors. Our businesses, our members, the board of directors and every single person that has come to one of our events or visited our businesses. The people make it a tradition, it's really an award for them.""Thank you for recognizing the evolution of the River District."The RDA organization aims to promotes and enhance the continued development of the historic downtown as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity.Become an RDA member or learn more about events happening downtown at www.fortmyersriverdistrictalliance.com or www.riverdistrictevents.com.