News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
River District Alliance Wins Cultural Achievement Award
The 2017 Cultural Achievement Award honors local organizations that exemplify the ability to make significant contributions to the development Fort Myers' reputation as a cultural destination while promoting a great quality of life and diverse economy. Nominees included organizations involved in the arts, local heritage, festivals, and events.
"It's really not an RDA award, it is a community award," said RDA Director Jared Beck. "We have so many tremendous partnerships in this community, from the CRA and the VCB to the chambers and other nonprofits. We have tremendous foundations and sponsors. Our businesses, our members, the board of directors and every single person that has come to one of our events or visited our businesses. The people make it a tradition, it's really an award for them."
"Thank you for recognizing the evolution of the River District."
The RDA organization aims to promotes and enhance the continued development of the historic downtown as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity.
Become an RDA member or learn more about events happening downtown at www.fortmyersriverdistrictalliance.com or www.riverdistrictevents.com.
Contact
Katrina Salokar
***@paradisecg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse