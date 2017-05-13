USA Cash for Houses Expands Its Market by Selling Additional Homes in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS
- May 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- USA Cash for Houses has just wholesaled another single-family home in Dallas, TX located at 6808 Southpoint Dr. Dallas, TX 75248. The home needed very little to no work at all while plumming, HVAC, foundation, and roofing were all in very great contition. USA Cash for Houses originally acquired this home at $370,000 and wholesaled at $375,000. Located between Hillcrest and Preston Rd., this home sits just 10 min away from the Dallas North Tollway. Whether you want to head to Downtown Dallas to watch a Dallas Mavericks game or check out the new Cowboys Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, you are only a 20 min drive either way. USA Cash for Houses believes this is a great area to start a family with its quiet and beautiful neighborhoods. If you are interersted in getting a quote for you home, USA Cash for Houses will do just that for you within minutes! We will buy your house, cash, with no strings attached. No Fees. No Commissions. We are here to put more cash in your pocket. Contact us directly at 214-912-5539 or visit our website at https://usacashforhouses.com
to give us a little more information about your home.