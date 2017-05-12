Country(s)
Emilygrene Corp. Merges With Air Tight Heat Rite HVAC Installation And Services
"We are very excited to offer HVAC services through Air Tight Heat Right," says Emilygrene Corp. CEO Burke Ewers. "This is a big step forward for Emilygrene Corp. as we continue to grow and develop new avenues for our clients. Through our new synergy, Air Tight Heat Rite, with their record of experience and professionalism, and Emilygrene Corp. will be the HVAC team of choice for any business."
In response to increased demand for clean energy infrastructure, HVAC installation and maintenance are now available through Emilygrene Corp., offering a full scope of services including cooling and heating unit repair and installation, automation and design, as well as preventative maintenance for large facilities.
Air Tight Heat Rite President and CEO David Malveaux and his team bring over 40 years of experience in HVAC installation and maintenance to Emilygrene Corp., and intend to continue their reputation for dedication and excellence through this new venture.
According to Malveaux, "We look forward to this new milestone for Air Tight Heat Rite, and our future with Emilygrene Corp. We want to best support our customer bases and help future HVAC customers through energy efficient solutions."
Ewers said in response, "One of our main goals is to provide yet another clean energy alternative to businesses, and even residences. Heating and cooling represent a significant portion of energy consumption within a home or business. Whether it is regular maintenance, or designing a new system, we believe our services allow us to emphasize energy efficiency in every aspect of a facility."
Air Tight Heat Rite will function under the Emilygrene Corp. brand as of May 1. In the coming months, Emilygrene Corp. expects to provide web based platforms and information for existing and prospective HVAC customers. Interested businesses and individuals can currently contact Emilygrene Corp. via e-mail by sending requests to info@emily-grene.com, phone by dialing 855 GO EMILY, or online at www.emilygrene.com/
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
