AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. and Family & Community Services, Inc. Partner Together

 
 
AKRON, Ohio - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The current Family & Community Services, Inc. (F&CS) building at 143 Gougler Ave. has been under construction since last fall. The site currently holds behavioral health and addiction services offered by F&CS. Upon completion, the Kent location of AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. at 1993 State Route 59 will be moving into the expanded facility. This move will allow AxessPointe to expand upon their medical and dental care to residents of Portage County, as well as the addition of an on-site pharmacy.

"This project is going to be the one-stop shop for behavioral and physical healthcare," said Mark Frisone, executive director of F&CS. "Providing everything in one location creates convenience for the families of Portage County."

"We are excited about our new facility and I believe that this move is a step in the right direction when it comes to increasing patient access to all families of Portage County," states Chris Richardson, CEO of AxessPointe. "My vision of continued growth and expansion of additional access points in other underserved areas of Portage County will continue beyond this project."

Construction is anticipated to end in July and AxessPointe will be moving in September. Upon their arrival, there will be an open house for the community to tour the expansion and welcome AxessPointe to their new location.

AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with five current sites in Northeast Ohio, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton. Federally Qualified Health Centers are community-based health care providers that provide primary care services in medically underserved areas to all individuals.  Those primary care services include medical, dental, behavioral health, women's health, pharmacy services and preventive health services. Visit http://axesspointe.org to learn more on their services.

Family and Community Services, Inc. is one of the largest social service agencies in Northeast Ohio and has spent the past 75 years helping individuals of all ages. The agency covers 21 counties and has more than 71 programs, including the Center of Hope, Kent Social Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the County Clothing Center to name a few. Family and Community Services assists over 100,000 people on an annual basis and provides life's basic needs to counseling and mentoring services. Visit http://fcsserves.org to learn more on the programs and services offered.
Source:
Email:***@axesspointe.org Email Verified
Phone:3305648651
