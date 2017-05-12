News By Tag
AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. and Family & Community Services, Inc. Partner Together
"This project is going to be the one-stop shop for behavioral and physical healthcare,"
"We are excited about our new facility and I believe that this move is a step in the right direction when it comes to increasing patient access to all families of Portage County," states Chris Richardson, CEO of AxessPointe. "My vision of continued growth and expansion of additional access points in other underserved areas of Portage County will continue beyond this project."
Construction is anticipated to end in July and AxessPointe will be moving in September. Upon their arrival, there will be an open house for the community to tour the expansion and welcome AxessPointe to their new location.
AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with five current sites in Northeast Ohio, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton. Federally Qualified Health Centers are community-based health care providers that provide primary care services in medically underserved areas to all individuals. Those primary care services include medical, dental, behavioral health, women's health, pharmacy services and preventive health services. Visit http://axesspointe.org to learn more on their services.
Family and Community Services, Inc. is one of the largest social service agencies in Northeast Ohio and has spent the past 75 years helping individuals of all ages. The agency covers 21 counties and has more than 71 programs, including the Center of Hope, Kent Social Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the County Clothing Center to name a few. Family and Community Services assists over 100,000 people on an annual basis and provides life's basic needs to counseling and mentoring services. Visit http://fcsserves.org to learn more on the programs and services offered.
