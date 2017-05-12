News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Spatially Introduces Product-Market-Location Fit, New Key Metric to Evaluate and Compare Business A
Among the geospatial data modeled and analyzed in the calculation of PML Fit are:
• Consumer behavior patterns
• Existing distribution of businesses (including complementary and competitor businesses)
• Spatial interaction between businesses and customers
• General tendency of people from any area to patronize such businesses
"Our Product-Market-
Spatially's Business Areas, the basis for PML Fit, assign a geographic boundary around small areas with reasonably large clusters of businesses with an inherent locational relationship and a potentially shared customer base. Defining these Business Areas allows Spatially to present information about them and provide for rich comparative analysis.
Additional information about PML Fit:
• Business data includes close to 700,000 unique businesses within Boston, Seattle and Miami
• Demographic and consumer spending data on just under 7 million workers and 13.9 million residents within these metros
• Over 7,000 unique Business Areas
About Spatially
Spatially develops location search and analytics tools that help businesses, real estate professionals and other location scouters to better understand Business Areas and residential neighborhoods. By providing demographics for the people who work and live in an area, the competitive landscape, traffic volume and spending by industry, Spatially presents a comprehensive view of the location dynamics within an area. Spatially launched in January 2017 and currently covers the Boston, Miami and Seattle metro areas. We plan to roll out nationally over the coming months.
For more information, please visit http://www.spatially.com
Contact
Lisa Lamb
***@spatially.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse