Seminar Information Service Celebrates 36 Years and Is Still Going Strong

-- It's been lots of adapting to the new world that has allowed Seminar Information Service to stay in business for 36 years.Started in 1981 when there was no service that provided complete information on seminars/conferences, Mona Piontkowski and Catherine Bellizzi saw an opportunity and quickly went to work. At first they compiled the SIS WORKBOOK that, in print, listed seminars, gave complete descriptions, dates and locations. Pepsi was the first to try this new service and then once the Fortune 500 quickly followed, the company began to flourish. 18 printed editions later, in the largest binder available, SIS decided to go electronic and offered a CD version of the directory. Now the weighty tome did not have to warp the shelves of companies -- instead they could simply insert a CD with the entire database of information on their computer.When the Internet came along, Seminar Information Service was ready with easy-to-access information that was sought by the early players including Yahoo and AOL. SeminarInformation.com was born in 1999 when Cathy and Mona decided to take the leap and set up their own website. www.SeminarInformation.com was the first of it's kind where people from any profession -- not only the HR professionals who already knew about them -- could utilize the easy search engine and find just the right seminar for their needs -- a place where they could even register simply and easily on the secured site.Now 36 years later, www.SeminarInformation.com is the site to go to when looking for training and seminars. Who knows what future will hold in terms of innovation, but Seminar Information Service is ready, as always, to adapt to the needs of the marketplace.