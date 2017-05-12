Top Companies Honored at 22nd ACG OC Awards Gala, Aeronet Amongst Them

The global logistics solutions provider was among the finalists nominated for the business-networking collective's Global Award

-- The awards gala was held for the 22Annual ACG OC (Association for Corporate Growth Orange County) Awards on May 4, 2017, and Aeronet Worldwide® was proud to be amongst the three finalists for the Global Award. This recognition, by one of the premier business networking organizations in the world, is a meaningful acknowledgement of Aeronet's growth story over the course of the last couple of years, and a reflection that its strategy has already been met with great success.The event was held in the packed ballroom of the Island Hotel in Newport Beach, California. Twenty-nine outstanding middle market companies—across nine categories—were recognized with nominations. The nomination process originally included 100 companies, and was conducted over the course of several months.Key members of Aeronet's Irvine-based Executive office were in attendance, including Chairman & CEO Anthony N. Pereira. There, they mingled with the region's top business executives in what turned out to be an exciting, entertaining night of celebration, as well as a wonderful networking event.In the end, the Global Award went to Diversified TechnicalDTS-Data Acquisition Systems & Sensors Systems, Inc., who specialize in rugged, high-speed, miniature data recorders and sensors for product and injury safety testing. Aeronet was honored just to be amongst the other distinguished nominees, and to have been recognized by the ACG.The ACG is one of the most trusted and respected sources for business networking, globally. They connect business leaders and deal makers with one another through face-to-face events, as well as online. Tom Hopper, President of the Orange County chapter of the ACG, describing the organization, "think of ACG as a service station…a service station on the journey to growth. A place where you stop to ask directions at the crossroads of capital and law…at the intersection of investment banking and tax…between the fork in the road of accounting and regulation. It's a place where capital providers, corporate leaders, and advisors collaborate around growth."The Orange County chapter of the ACG was founded in the 1980s by a group of local business professionals with a shared vision of growth for their community. Thanks in large part to their efforts, Orange County transformed itself from what had been a mostly agriculture and real estate based community to one of the most diverse centers for business in the entire country.Aeronet was especially proud to be named an awards finalist, specifically because it reflects the success of Aeronet's growth campaign over the course of the last couple of years. Aeronet has committed to an aggressive, long-term strategy that includes the hiring of a number of industry veterans, the addition and expansion of new/established locations, and new in-roads for international business. That the fruits of this campaign were immediately recognized by the ACG OC shows that it is already achieving great success.The 22Annual ACG OC Awards Gala was a great time had by all. Aeronet Worldwide appreciates the recognition, and looks forward to its continued relationship with the AGC OC, as well as continuing to grow alongside its peers in the Orange County business community.