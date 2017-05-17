News By Tag
Promotional Products 10 Percent Off Sale!
17-May-2017:
We are the ONLY company that offers you with Airline Miles, as you purchase the Promotional Items (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/
• 25,000 Miles for 5 Promotional Product orders (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/
• 2 Miles per dollar spent on Promotional Products (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/
There are a huge variety in the items that you would find with us. Moreover, there is a 10% off sale all year round on some specific promotional items. The list gets updated often as per the popularity of a product or the request for it to be on sale. In simple words, if a product becomes popular, we put the sale tag on it and you can purchase it with a 10% off from the total amount. Moreover, if you wish to put a specific item on sale, so that you can purchase it, you can put a "Promotional Products on Sale (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/
Not all the products are on sale always, you would need to keep visiting to find the desired item on sale as it is updated often. Moreover, if you are looking for any other item that is not on sale, you can check it from the product catalog and purchase the one you want.
Note: Airline Miles Rewards Program CANNOT be combined with the 10% sale discount.
For any other details or issues, feel free to contact us any time at Digitized Logos by filling out our contact us form. We would reply to you in one business day with the solution. You can also call us at (301) 963-3553 or communicate with us through the live chat option on the website.
Jean Pierre François – Business Development Manager – Digitized Logos Inc. – Office: (301) 963-3553 – Direct Line: (410) 501-5755
