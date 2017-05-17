 
Promotional Products 10 Percent Off Sale!

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Get the popular promotional Products 10 Percent off sale from Digitized Logos (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/) without wasting much of your time!

17-May-2017: Digitized Logos Inc. has been offering Promotional Products (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/what-will-the-future-of-promotional-products-be-like/) to the companies in the USA as well as the Government agencies and the military entities of the US. It was founded in 1998 by a lady and has been very successful in the business since then. We have been offering a variety of high-quality products for a long time with the most competitive price. This has made us grow our client base and trust among the agencies and companies that have worked with us. Our punctuality has made us gain a lot of positive testimonials from the clients who have worked with us.

We are the ONLY company that offers you with Airline Miles, as you purchase the Promotional Items (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/promotional-products-airline-miles-rewards/) from us. We have a great relationship with the 3 major Airline Reward Programs that is the United MileagePlus, the Southwest Rapid Rewards, and the American Airlines AAdvantage. This allows you to earn miles as you purchase from us. There are two plans that you can choose from:

• 25,000 Miles for 5 Promotional Product orders (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/25000-airline-miles/).
• 2 Miles per dollar spent on Promotional Products (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/2-miles-per-dollar-spent/).

There are a huge variety in the items that you would find with us. Moreover, there is a 10% off sale all year round on some specific promotional items. The list gets updated often as per the popularity of a product or the request for it to be on sale. In simple words, if a product becomes popular, we put the sale tag on it and you can purchase it with a 10% off from the total amount. Moreover, if you wish to put a specific item on sale, so that you can purchase it, you can put a "Promotional Products on Sale (https://www.digitizedlogos.com/products-on-sale/)" request. We would then review it and if it is eligible, it would be on a sale soon.

Not all the products are on sale always, you would need to keep visiting to find the desired item on sale as it is updated often. Moreover, if you are looking for any other item that is not on sale, you can check it from the product catalog and purchase the one you want.

Note: Airline Miles Rewards Program CANNOT be combined with the 10% sale discount.

For any other details or issues, feel free to contact us any time at Digitized Logos by filling out our contact us form. We would reply to you in one business day with the solution. You can also call us at (301) 963-3553 or communicate with us through the live chat option on the website.

Jean Pierre François – Business Development Manager – Digitized Logos Inc. – Office: (301) 963-3553 – Direct Line: (410) 501-5755
