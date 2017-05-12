News By Tag
Updated ez1095 ACA Software Offers Additional Correction Form Help Links For Ease Of Use
ez1095 Affordable Care Act software from Halfpricesoft.com now offers improved correction, regular and replacement form help links with detailed instructions. Download and test drive for compatibility at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"The latest ez1095 ACA software has implemented new form help links for customer ease of use and peace of mind." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
How to know if one company needs to file 1095 forms:
• if one company are an employer with 50 or more full-time employees
• if one company have fewer than 50 employees, but are a member of an ownership group with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees, you are subject to the rules for large employers.
• if one company is a self-insured employer
Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version) ez1095 supports unlimited company accounts on the same machine at no additional cost.
Customers that need to efile form 1095 and 1094 can download and try out this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The main features include but are not limited to :
- Peace of mind offered with new test scenario for efiling 1094 and 1095 ACA forms
- Correction and replacement form filing available
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support unlimited number of recipients.
- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
ez1095 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up company, adding employees, add forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
