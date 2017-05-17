 

"Houston, We Have a Space Junk Problem" Wins 2017 Platinum NASA Remi Award at 50th Worldfest-Houston Film Festival

Filmmaker Kevin Stirling's New Award-Winning Documentary Explores Alarming and Daunting Problem of Space Junk Orbiting Earth
 
HOUSTON - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- "Houston, We Have a Space Junk Problem," a new documentary from filmmaker Kevin Stirling, that examines the daunting, dangerous and potentially deadly problem of space junk orbiting the Earth, has won the 2017 Platinum Worldfest-NASA Remi Award at the 50th Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival.

"This is a great honor for me to win the 2017 Platinum Worldfest-NASA Remi Award," said Kevin Stirling, the film's producer and director. The space junk problem is real and it poses dangers for astronauts aboard the ISS as well as on our everyday lives on Earth in terms of weather satellites, GPS systems and much more."

Viewers will better understand the growing magnitude of the space junk problem since the dawn of U.S. space exploration, as well from the ever-increasing use of satellites from many nations. Viewers will also recall the historic flight of Gemini 4, and the first U.S. spacewalk by astronaut Ed White on June 3, 1965. During the spacewalk, as Ed White flew high above the earth, a spacesuit glove became loose and flew out of the cabin into space, and into the history books, perhaps becoming the first piece of space junk.

"Congratulations Kevin Stirling on winning this top award for, "Houston, We Have a Space Junk Problem," said J. Hunter Todd, Chairman, and WorldFest-Houston Founding Director. " It is very difficult to win a Remi at Worldfest, and we are thrilled that your film has won the 2017 Platinum Wordfest-NASA Remi Award."

"Houston, We Have a Space Junk Problem," features remarkable NASA footage, interviews with scientists, space debris experts and others who provide an in-depth look into the dangers posed by this growing space junk challenge, as well as how NASA tracks, monitors and avoids space junk collisions, as they prepare for ISS missions and satellite launches.

Stirling, a Philadelphia native, previously won the 2016 Special Jury NASA Remi Award for "Apollo 8: A Christmas Moon" as well as the 2016 Silver Remi for a trailer he produced for "Cloistered: God's Women of Steel" a documentary profiling the Poor Clare Nuns at Our Lady of Angels Monastery in Hanceville, Alabama. He has been making independent films since 2009 when he won his first film award, the Special Jury Award for "MOON BEAT" his documentary about the journalists who covered the 1960s space race. http://www.moonbeatthemovie.com

Stirling, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, is also a director, producer, and editor. He may be reached for corporate documentaries, commercials & Film/TV projects (domestic & foreign) at info@ncivp.com

For Information: "Houston, We Have a Space Junk Problem" www.hsjpthemovie.com

https://youtu.be/fzk76RY9UYo



