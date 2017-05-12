 
Tax Attorney Jennifer Han Joins Royse Law Firm

 
 
Tax Attorney Jennifer Han of Royse Law Firm
Tax Attorney Jennifer Han of Royse Law Firm
MENLO PARK, Calif. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- "We are excited to welcome Attorney Jennifer Han to our team," said Roger Royse, founder of Royse Law Firm. "Jennifer has a strong background in tax law." Han will practice in Royse Law Firm's Menlo Park office.

Jennifer Han received her LL.M. in taxation from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2015. She received her J.D. from McGeorge School of Law in 2013. Her areas of focus within the tax practice include corporate transactions, business structure planning, deferred compensation, and federal and state tax compliance. Han also assists the estate planning team with domestic and international tax planning research.

Prior to joining the firm, Han was part of Deloitte Tax LLP's Tax Controversy Group where she represented high net worth individuals, partnerships, and corporations in income tax disputes with the Internal Revenue Service and various state tax authorities. She also assisted clients with estate tax audits, developing domestic and international tax planning strategies and counseled clients on their FBAR and FATCA reporting obligations.

Read her bio: http://rroyselaw.com/people/jennifer-han/

Source:Royse Law Firm
