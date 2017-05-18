News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
East and Greenwell Insurance named top Allstate agency in the state of Florida
"We had already received the 'Agency Achievement Award' as the top Allstate agency in the Southwest Territory, one of three in the state of Florida—but being named the top Allstate agency from among all their agencies in Florida was an even greater honor," said Jeff East, agency principal. "It's all about how well our people serve the individual insurance needs of every client, every day. We're enormously proud and appreciative of every employee who made this achievement possible."
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency was formed by Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell in 2012 to offer personalized insurance services to area residents. Offices are located next to Miromar Outlets at 20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Suite 308, in Estero, FL 33928 and across from Mercato at 841 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, in Naples, FL 34108. For more information, call 239.434.7877 (Estero) or 239.672.4304 (Naples) or visit www.EastandGreenwell.com.
About Allstate Corporation
The Allstate Corporation is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through its Allstate, Encompass, Esurance and Answer Financial brand names and Allstate Financial business segment. Allstate is widely known through the slogan, "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®."
Contact
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency
***@allstate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017