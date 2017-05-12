News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SBIR-Funded Pulmotect Selected to Exhibit at 2017 BIO International Convention "Innovation Zone"
"With the NIH funding increase in place, I encourage government leadership to walk through the Innovation Zone and meet the small business teams like ours that are on the front lines in developing transformational technologies due in large part to SBIR support," said Brenton Scott, Ph.D., president and COO of Pulmotect, who will present on behalf of the company.
The SBIR program provides U.S. federal funding to small businesses engaged in research and development with the potential for commercialization. Companies are rigorously vetted through the NIH and NSF SBIR review process prior to receiving the funding.
"Breakthrough biomedical innovations often come from inventive small companies that develop disruptive new technologies to address unmet healthcare needs," said Jesus Soriano, a program director for NSF's SBIR/STTR program.
Pulmotect is a recipient of seven NIH grants to engage in the research and development of PUL-042, a synthetic inhaled drug that locally activates innate immune defenses in the epithelial lining of the lungs and is designed to treat against all major classes of pathogens including flu, pneumonia, and other infectious agents such as anthrax, MRSA and SARS. Protection is expected to last several days, and repeat doses could extend protection to weeks or months for use in multiple indications.
Pulmotect will be exhibiting at Innovation Zone booth 5607. To learn more about the 2017 BIO Convention and other exhibitors, visit http://convention.bio.org/
About Pulmotect, Inc.
Pulmotect is actively developing PUL-042 (a TLR 2, 6 and 9 agonist), a drug which has been the subject of two Phase I clinical trials, with a Phase Ib trial scheduled in the second quarter of 2017. Pulmotect's technology is licensed from The Texas A&M University System and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Pulmotect partnered in 2008 with Fannin Innovation Studio to assist in the drug's commercial development. Pulmotect is the recipient of multiple early stage investments and grants, as well as recognition and awards from the biotechnology community. The Company was awarded $7.1 million from the Cancer Prevention Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, visit www.pulmotect.com.
Media Contact
Anna Halvorson
anna@pulmotect.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse