Industry News





Two world champion Orioles visit Greetings & Readings

Fans meet Rick Dempsey, Ken Singleton at summer book signings
 
 
If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles by Rick Dempsey and Dave Ginsburg
If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles by Rick Dempsey and Dave Ginsburg
 
HUNT VALLEY, Md. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Orioles fans will take a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise when 1983 world champions Rick Dempsey and Ken Singleton visit this summer to autograph two new books.

• Rick Dempsey visits Saturday, June 3, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Rick Dempsey co-authors If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles with two-time Maryland Sports Writer of the Year Dave Ginsburg. Dempsey chronicles the Orioles following as dozen years playing for them and then broadcasting their games.

From the 1979 World Series to the 2016 wild-card game, Dempsey writes about rooming with the Ironman, Cal Ripken, Jr.; combative squabbles with Earl Weaver; Buck Showalter's ingenuity; catching Jim Palmer's high fastball; the origin of Dempsey's rain delay theatrics; and current stars like Zach Britton, Adam Jones, and Manny Machado.

• Ken Singleton visits Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Appearing with his wife, Suzanne Molino Singleton, Ken Singleton signs copies of Suzanne's new book, Married to Baseball.

With humor, Hollywood, Hall of Famers, and heart, "Mrs. Singy" weaves stories from an insider's perspective of being "married" to baseball for 25 years.

To be signed, books must be purchased at Greetings & Readings. A receipt is required. No other memorabilia will be signed.

Rick Dempsey was the World Series MVP in 1983 with the world champion Orioles. Today, Rick does pre- and post-game shows for the team as part of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MASN. Ken Singleton played in right field for the 1983 world champion Orioles and is today a television broadcaster for the New York Yankees.

Located in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Shawan Road, Greetings & Readings of Hunt Valley is Baltimore's premier independent gift store. With 30,000-square-feet of merchandise, Greetings & Readings houses a full book department, a huge selection of Baltimore Orioles fan gear, a Vera Bradley boutique, Tommy Bahama fashion, greeting cards and more. For more, visit http://www.greetingsandreadings.com.

Source:Greetings & Readings
