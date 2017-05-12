 
NMHU to Host City, County Symposium to Address Local Issues

 
LAS VEGAS, N.M. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The County of San Miguel and the City of Las Vegas, NM are joining together for a public symposium.

The symposium is titled "Bridging Relationships," and will bring together city and county officials to explore a number a number of issues impacting our community, including homelessness, access to medical services, education, substance abuse and watershed thinning.

San Miguel County Manager Vidal Martinez said "This is a perfect opportunity for public officials from the city and county to collaborate on issues important to our community "

"What we're aiming towards," said City Manager Richard Trujillo," is discovering synergies and cooperative, united approaches to some of the pressing issues affecting city and county residents. New Mexico's economy is in a slump, state funding for important local programs has been cut, and we're needing to find ways to do more with less."

The symposium takes place Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 322 of the NMHU Student Center.

City of Las Vegas
Lee Einer, Public Information Officer
***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us
Source:City of Las Vegas, NM
Email:***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us Email Verified
Tags:Community, Government
Industry:Government
Location:Las Vegas - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Events
