NMHU to Host City, County Symposium to Address Local Issues
The symposium is titled "Bridging Relationships,"
San Miguel County Manager Vidal Martinez said "This is a perfect opportunity for public officials from the city and county to collaborate on issues important to our community "
"What we're aiming towards," said City Manager Richard Trujillo," is discovering synergies and cooperative, united approaches to some of the pressing issues affecting city and county residents. New Mexico's economy is in a slump, state funding for important local programs has been cut, and we're needing to find ways to do more with less."
The symposium takes place Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 322 of the NMHU Student Center.
