The End of UFOlogy is Here! Roswell Event Exposted!

The Roswell UFO Conspiracy: Exposing A Shocking and Sinister Secret.

-- Following the success of his book,, author and paranormal pundit, Nick Redfern continues to unleash his signature brand of ripping off the lid and delving into controversial topics with his latest release,Dubbed "Ufology's Public Enemy #1," Redfern refuses to stray from his ideology and locks in believers and non-believers alike from beginning to end, encouraging them to draw their own conclusions to what occurred.The craft that crashed near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947 was not an extraterrestrial vehicle with aliens from a distant galaxy but a craft designed and build by Earthlings with Japanese POW's as the occupants.To listen to the shocking revelations of what the events that happened in Roswell, New Mexico were really about and how this revelation will be the downfall of all UFOlogy and question the honesty and integrity of all UFOlogistsTo hear Col. Kevin Randle, author and UFO Investigator interviews Nick Redfern about his latest book,please follow this link: