The Detroit Public Library(DPL) Choir Collaborates with Community Partners to Present the Ninth Annu

Romondo Locke

-- The Detroit Public Library Choir continues its tradition of collaborating with local musical artists to celebrate the dynamic seasons we experience here in Detroit. The "Ninth Annual Spring Concert," takes placeat the Detroit Public Library – Main Library."Our city has a rich history of producing some of the best singers in the world," said Robert Miller, Manager of the DPL Choir. "We are very excited this year to bring you a concert fitting to celebrate that collection of great talent with some of the best voices in the city."This year's concert line-up includes the following performers:§ Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences Choir§ Detroit Youth Choir§ Kathy King & George O'Neal§ Herbie RussThe Detroit Public Library Choir was established in 2009 and is comprised of current/former Library employees and community volunteers who were brought together by a genuine love of music. There are 15 members presently in the Choir directed by Barbara Martin and accompanied by Rosilyn Stearns-Brown, both well-known participants in the Detroit music scene.Managed by Mr. Robert Miller, the choir holds an annual concert, performs for Noel Night in Midtown Detroit and appears at community events all around the city.This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 313.481.1300 or visit www.detroitpubliclibrary.org.