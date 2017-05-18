News By Tag
Vlado Footwear Presents: The Vlado Block Party and Meet & Greet with Silento on Melrose
Fans will have an opportunity to meet and greet with National Recording Artist, Silento as well as others and receive autographs, free food, and beverages during the event. Vlado will also have their popular Emoji shoes available on site. For additional information on Vlado Footwear visit the online at www.vladofootwear.com or follow them via Social Media @vladofootwear.
About Vlado Footwear
Established in 2003 with the need to bring a lifestyle brand that would set itself apart from the ordinary, Vlado Footwear embarked on a path to be Exceptional. Starting with a few select styles for men, Vlado Footwear quickly achieved industry recognition. Several industry publications proclaimed Vlado Footwear the brand to watch. With the ideology of producing innovative designs, Vlado Footwear has stuck to using avant-garde materials. Pushing for innovation of new production techniques, development, and resourcing of new materials, Vlado Footwear has separated itself from the ordinary moving forward to deliver an exceptional brand worldwide. From a bold vision to an incomparable reality, Vlado Footwear continues to produce highly sought after footwear known for its performance and style. With a promise to bring more exciting styles and cutting edge designs, Vlado Footwear will continue to push the envelope not only for success but to bring a lifestyle brand to all the forward-thinking fashion minded individuals. https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
AEOM PR
M.Moore
3234182366
media@aeompr.com
