May 2017





Coast Title Insurance Agency Hires Contract Administrator

 
 
Delilah Herrera
Delilah Herrera
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Sandra McDermott, owner of Coast Title, is pleased to announce Delilah Herrera has been hired as a contract administrator.

"We have experienced a significant increase in business as the market continues to warm in the area," said McDermott. "We are thrilled Delilah has chosen to take the next step in her career at Coast Title."

Originally from Venezuela, Herrera has lived in Flagler County since 1985 and she is married to local business owner Eddie Herrera. She most recently worked for a local home inspection and indoor air solutions company.

Her responsibilities as a contract administrator will include data entry from real estate sales contracts, preparing closing reports, posting earnest money deposits into the escrow account and answering phone calls relating to closings.

"Working in title insurance has become a great joy for me," Herrera said. "I just love seeing the happy faces of families closing on their new home."

Title Insurance is a form of indemnity insurance that insures against financial loss from defects in title to real property and from the invalidity or unenforceability of mortgage liens. It is meant to protect an owner's or lender's financial interest in real property against loss due to the title defects, liens, or other matters.

# # #

Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida and is Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed by Sandra McDermott. The company provides its team of title professionals with state-of-the-art technology and continued training. Together with support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service. They can be reached at 386-445-2100 or online at https://www.facebook.com/CoastTitleInsuranceAgencyInc.

Sandra McDermott
***@coast-title.com
Coast Title
***@coast-title.com
