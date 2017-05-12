News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coast Title Insurance Agency Hires Contract Administrator
"We have experienced a significant increase in business as the market continues to warm in the area," said McDermott. "We are thrilled Delilah has chosen to take the next step in her career at Coast Title."
Originally from Venezuela, Herrera has lived in Flagler County since 1985 and she is married to local business owner Eddie Herrera. She most recently worked for a local home inspection and indoor air solutions company.
Her responsibilities as a contract administrator will include data entry from real estate sales contracts, preparing closing reports, posting earnest money deposits into the escrow account and answering phone calls relating to closings.
"Working in title insurance has become a great joy for me," Herrera said. "I just love seeing the happy faces of families closing on their new home."
Title Insurance is a form of indemnity insurance that insures against financial loss from defects in title to real property and from the invalidity or unenforceability of mortgage liens. It is meant to protect an owner's or lender's financial interest in real property against loss due to the title defects, liens, or other matters.
# # #
Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida and is Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed by Sandra McDermott. The company provides its team of title professionals with state-of-the-
Contact
Sandra McDermott
***@coast-title.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse