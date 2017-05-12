News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert Tina M. Meitl Talks About a Life Changing Subject
OBERLIN, KS – May 18, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "You Have The Ability To Change Your Life."
According to Ms. Meitl, "Having a vision for your life requires knowing what's going on inside your head and working on changing what's going on in there if you are not getting any closer to realizing your vision."
Meitl writes, "As a motivational speaker I make every effort to inspire my audiences to understand that they can change their lives." She continues adding, "Creating a vision for your life is truly an inside job. Nobody else can do that for you. So you have to spend a lot of time with yourself and your thoughts.
Meitl shares the inspiration for her blog. She writes, "I just read this question the other day and it really made me stop and think about it: "Does having a vision make you better able to change your life or does being able to change your life make having a vision possible?" She adds, "It sounds like a riddle, doesn't it? It's kind of like "what came first, the chicken or the egg"!"
According to Meitl, "Fact of the matter is, we are all able to change our lives. We simply have to want that change more than anything else."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
