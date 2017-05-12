News By Tag
New Orthodontist in Benicia California
Axelrode Orthodontics is expanding its practice to add an office in Benicia this month.
The Benicia office will initially be open 1-2 days per week located at 1075 First Street, Suite 4. Previously the location was occupied by Dr. Redd's practice.
About Axelrode Orthodontics
In 2014, Eric and Mark Axelrode joined Dr. Freer in Vallejo before he retired in 2015. Dr. Charlene Rocha joined the practice in late 2015 where she shares the same treatment philosophies of Drs. Axelrode. Working as a team they provide high quality orthodontic care in a compassionate environment.
Axelrode Orthodontics provides orthodontic services for children, teens and adults. Axelrode Orthodontics is an Elite provider of Invisalign treating both teenagers and adults. The mission of the office is to provide the highest quality service that exceeds patients' and parents' expectations. Axelrode Orthodontics offers the best technology, a dedicated and skilled staff, and a friendly office environment. At Axelrode Orthodontics, the goal is to create experiences worth smiling about.
More information can be found at VallejoOrthodontist.com/
Contact
Debbie Lamb, Consultant
***@debbielamb.com
