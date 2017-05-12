

i-payout Picked By Vasayo To Provide Global Payment Management Services Customization Ability & On-going Support Were Among The Reasons For The Pick FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- – i-payout, a leading financial software company that facilitates global payouts and provides related payment management services, announced today that it has been retained by Vasayo – a 6-month-old force in direct selling that is already looking like the next big thing in that space.



"One of the key factors in our selection of i-payout was their unique ability and willingness to customize their software solution to meet our needs. i-payout has helped get us off to a great start," said Fred Black, Vasayo's Chief Operations Officer.



Eddie Gonzalez, President and C.E.O. at i-payout, spoke about the customizations Mr. Black was referring to. "We're accustomed to making alterations to our platform integrations to meet the business needs of our clients. But Vasayo threw a new wrinkle at us – they needed to segregate brand partner accounts into segments defined by their earned commission levels. We made it happen and we also created reporting tools that enabled Vasayo to look at their distributors' level of activity with macro and micro views. We like being problem solvers for our clients – many of them came to us for solutions that their previous partners couldn't provide. Customization is our built-in competitive advantage," concluded Mr. Gonzalez.



Vasayo plans to compete and win in the popular direct selling space by offering better results through superior delivery. Whether it's an innovative delivery system for products or the extra care invested in a successful customer experience, Vasayo has the art of delivery down to a science! For more on Vasayo, visit



i-payout is enjoying a rapid expansion of its client roster and it traces to the adaptability of their software and the company's willingness to customize their deliverables to clients' needs. For more on i-payout, visit www.i-payout.com or write to media@i-payout.com.


