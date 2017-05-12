 
Industry News





Special Guests Announced for the 2017 Carlisle Ford Nationals

From Engineers to Entertainers, Ford Weekend Has it All and Then Some
 
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- As the world's largest all-Ford weekend speeds into view, its weekend plan is coming together too.  This year's Carlisle Ford Nationals runs June 2-4 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, is presented by Meguiars and for 2017, has an impressive array of special guests.  The guests range from those who currently build cars, those who have built cars and even a TV personality and it's all happening at Carlisle starting June 2.

2017 guests include Chuck Cantwell, Tom Scarpello, Dean McCann, the Robertson Race Team, Rutledge Wood and more.  Each has their own historic piece of Ford's blue oval and for each, an interaction is free with an event ticket or showfield registration.

Cantwell comes to Carlisle to help celebrate the GT500 Mustang.  Cantwell is a former Shelby American Engineer from the 1960s who worked hand-in-hand with Carroll Shelby, Charlie McHose and other legendary names within Ford to create the Shelby GT500.  Hired by Shelby himself decades ago, Cantwell served as a project engineer based in Los Angeles. In addition, Cantwell oversaw performance and prototype testing for Shelby's namesake Mustang.  His booking for this year's event came after a chance encounter at Spring Carlisle in April of 2015 where he was walking the grounds as an enthusiast.

Another great guest is Tom Scarpello.  Scarpello is the former SVT Marketing and Sales Manager for Ford and was involved in SVT from its start in 1994 all the way through 2004. During that time, he oversaw numerous SVT vehicles coming onto the market and worked directly with John Colleti, the head of SVT. Some years after leaving Ford to pursue other opportunities, he founded Revology Cars. Revology Cars takes classic Ford Mustangs and integrates modern componentry into them to improve their performance, safety, reliability, comfort and of course efficiency.  He'll be at Carlisle FRIDAY ONLY.

Dean McCann comes to Carlisle to celebrate the E & F Code cars, talk Y Blocks and more.  Known as "Mr. Supercharger," Dean's finger prints were all over the Ford Y-Blocks, Battlebirds and F-Code Supercharged cars of the late 1950's. Dean was also involved in the legendary Ford Tri-Power setup while at Dearborn Steel Tubing and has many stories to tell from this unique time period.  He'll be hosting a Q&A session on Friday and Saturday with topics covering Y-Blocks, F-Code Fords and the Battlebird program.

Not only is the GT500 getting love in 2017, so is the Ford GT.  As such, the Robertson Race Team is back with a nice array of Ford's top super car, the Ford GT.  The Robertson's were instrumental in seeing the GT back to the track at Le Mans and continue to place a key role in the brand's success.

Last but not least, Rutledge Wood comes to Carlisle.  Wood has always had a passion for cars and motorsports, learning the business of buying, restoring and selling vehicles from his father at an early age. He's worked at Country Music Television, with NASCAR and SPEED TV (now FoxSports1) and beginning in 2015, Wood became a specialty reporter and NASCAR analyst. More recently, he covered the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the Kentucky Derby and hosted a variety of car-related TV shows.  Wood comes to Carlisle with eBay Motors as they travel the country to overhaul a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. Coming to Carlisle is just one of four stops before the big unveiling at SEMA in November.

Complete event details can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

