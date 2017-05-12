News By Tag
Lakeview Health hosts lecture on Impact of Addiction on Men and Overcoming Road Blocks to Recovery
Steve Herndon, former NFL player and president and co-founder of Safety Net Recovery, will share his personal story of addiction and recovery
"Stories, like Steve's, are all too common because of the pressures that society puts on men to act and feel a certain way," said Dr. Philip Hemphill, chief clinical officer at Lakeview Health. "This lecture will help participants learn more about the roadblocks men face and the basic core values to help those suffering from addiction find their way to long-term recovery."
Herndon was a star at the University of Georgia and played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. When he failed a mandatory NFL drug test, he initially refused treatment, but then a friend's entry into rehab inspired him to get help for his addiction. Now 10 years sober, Herndon is a level II certified addiction counselor and certified clinical supervisor. He co-founded Safety Net Recovery, a structured sober living community for men, with a partner he met in treatment. Herndon's own struggle to achieve and maintain his recovery influences his work at Safety Net Recovery.
The Impact of Addiction on Men and Overcoming the Road Blocks to Recovery is part of Lakeview Health's monthly lecture series. Each month, Lakeview Health hosts a speaker to discuss issues related to addiction and recovery. To register for the upcoming lecture, visit https://www.lakeviewhealth.com/
About Lakeview Health
Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Licensed clinical staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive program – the Rose of Lakeview and the Star of Lakeview – host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care from medical detox to intensive outpatient treatment, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more visit us at www.LakeviewHealth.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
