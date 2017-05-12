News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alameda Fire Station No. 3 and Emergency Operations Center completed
The two facilities are adjacent to each other on the same piece of property, which is about half an acre. The Fire Station at 1625 Buena Vista Ave. is nearly 9,000 square feet, and the Emergency Operations Center at 1809 Grand St. is about 3,400 square feet. Both buildings are two stories, have an exterior stucco finish and were designed byBrown Reynolds Watford Architects (http://www.brwarch.com/)
Up to two firefighter companies will conduct operations out of the Fire Station, and the Emergency Operations Center will be used as a hub of operations by a variety of departments from the City of Alameda in the event of an emergency and for training exercises.
"It was a great experience working with Alten Construction,"
The Fire Station replaces an older station that isn't big enough for current needs and a rented house where firefighters have been living. The new station has an apparatus bay for a fire engine, living space for the firefighters and a fire pole. Firefighters requested that a wooden door and a light from the old fire station make the trip with them, so both will be installed near the entrance of the new station.
The exterior of the facility also includes a bio-retention pond and flow-through planters, both of which help reduce stormwater runoff, one of the leading causes of pollution in bodies of water.
Alten Construction has previously completed 12 fire stations plus a facility with an emergency operations center and city offices.
About Alten Construction
Founded by Bob and Shannon Alten in 1995, Alten Construction not only offers a full range of commercial construction services but is also a licensed builder, with its own shop, carpenters and construction laborers. Alten Construction serves public and private clients throughout the San Francisco Bay area with a personal touch.
Over the past 20 years, Alten Construction has grown from a small public works company to employing more than 100 people with annual revenues of over $75 million. From tenant improvements to historic buildings to fire stations and schools, the company's experience is extensive, and it completes superior and high-quality projects with leadership demonstrated at all stages of a project.
Alten Construction is committed to green building practices, and the firm has LEED Accredited Professionals on staff. Dedicated to the community, Alten Construction partners with small, local businesses and develops construction professionals through its internship opportunities and in-house training. Bob Alten is currently the vice president of the Construction Employees' Association. The commercial construction firm is also affiliated with Marin Builders Association and the North Coast Builders Exchange. For more information, visitwww.AltenConstruction.com or call 510-234-4200.
Contact
Alicia King Robinson
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse