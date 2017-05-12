 
Industry News





Meal Prep with a lunchbag from Chillax

 
 
lunchbag
lunchbag
CUMMING, Ga. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- In just a few short weeks, Chillax will be launching their premium compartment lunch box.  This is one of the best food coolers because it can help you meal prep. The insulated bag cooler has various sections to help you with your fitness journey. You'll be able to hold plenty of fruits, salads, and water bottles for your day. It makes an excellent salad container for lunch. The different areas to put food, will allow you to store your salad and dressing separately. Whether you need your lunch to be warm or cold, this stylish insulated food carrier will make sure to keep it at the right temperature. Grab some of Chillax's reusable ice cubes to keep your food even colder. The non toxic ice pack will allow your salads and sandwiches stay fresh!

Get your premium lunch bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Lunchbag, Lunchbox, Food And Drink
Industry:Consumer
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
