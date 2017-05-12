News By Tag
WoodSpring Hotel Property Management Implements Hotel Effectiveness in 107 WoodSpring Suites
"We are ecstatic to be working with WoodSpring Hotel Property Management,"
The partnership provides the WoodSpring property managers with cutting-edge tools to match their employee schedules with their business volumes. It also improves the level of visibility into each property's efficiency and allows WoodSpring to identify best practices across their company managed locations.
"We look forward to partnering with Hotel Effectiveness as they assist in our efforts to promote not only the management of our labor standard but also the accountability it enforces," said Tim Treadwell, EVP Operations and Chief Operations Officer of WoodSpring Hotel Property Management.
WoodSpring Hotel Property Management initially began piloting the cloud-based software in mid-2016 in several properties. After realizing the value Hotel Effectiveness added to their management services, they decided to fully implement the labor tools across their company managed locations. A full rollout of all 107 hotels is slated for June 1, 2017.
About Hotel Effectiveness Solutions, LLC
Hotel Effectiveness is the only complete labor management system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies. Hotel Effectiveness helps over 1,100 hotels across more than 60 hotel brands achieve rapid return on investment through matching employee schedules with customer demand. From economy hotels to large convention hotels and resorts, the solution is fit for all types of properties.
For more information on Hotel Effectiveness, visit http://www.HotelEffectiveness.com.
About WoodSpring Hotels
WoodSpring Hotels is the company behind the nation's fastest growing value extended stay hotel brand with 225 hotels in 33 states. The company owns 96 hotels and provides management services for both company-owned and franchised locations under the WoodSpring Suites and Value Place brands. WoodSpring Suites are hotels for good people with practical needs, down-to-earth attitudes and a comfortable style, and who appreciate the value of life's necessities – done really well. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.woodspringfranchise.com.
