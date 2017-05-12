 
VPApps Welcomes 35 Year Software Veteran Rob Humphreys

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- VPApps, LLC., a provider of software tools that help construction firms get more value from their existing systems, announced today that Rob Humphreys, a thirty-five-year construction software executive, has recently joined the firm as a partner.

Rob brings a deep understanding of the construction industry and software development and design. Rob went to work at Viewpoint Construction Software® after graduating from Oregon State University and served in many roles including Vice-President of Product Development and Vice President of Product Management.  During his tenure at Viewpoint Rob helped to build multiple generations of construction ERP Software and oversaw the move into mobile and web based tools.

"We are excited to have Rob joining our team.  His knowledge of the construction industry and his experience with construction software make him an excellent fit in our organization," said Robert Sutor, Founder of VPApps.

"I have spent my entire career working to bring software solutions to the construction industry.  My focus has always been to develop solutions that help construction companies be more efficient and productive. I am excited to be a part of VPApps, a company that is focused on helping construction firms get more value from their existing software solutions," stated Humphreys.

Born and raised in Oregon, Rob is a Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) Member, has spoken at numerous construction industry events including CFMA National Conferences, Viewpoint User Conferences, World of Concrete, Gartner CRM Summit, Epicor Perspectives, and others.

About VPApps, LLC.

VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on Viewpoint Vista customers.  VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations.   VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System.   VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, SECURITYmanagerTM, vpDASHBOARDTM, and TrackITTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system.   VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group.   For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.

