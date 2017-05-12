 
EngineeredVentureServices.com Launches and Offers High Quality Venture Investment Outcomes

EngineeredVentureServices.com Offers High Quality, Risk Minimized, and Market Aligned Venture Investment Outcomes
 
 
Listed Under

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- EngineeredVentureServices.com, the website for Engineered Venture Services (EVS), has launched and offers a "Next Generation Engineered" approach to venture due diligence. The company's services provide a new innovative, consistent, and process based methodology, that optimizes the venture evaluation process for investors seeking venture opportunities and ventures seeking access to funding. CEO and founder, Julio Gonzalez, created in the company in order to marry the science of engineering with the principles of venture investment that result in high quality, risk minimized, and market aligned venture investment outcomes.

The EVS team consists of highly experienced, technology, healthcare, and business industry professionals, along with our strategically aligned relationships with some of the top institutions in the healthcare technology industries. The hard-working team and these relationships enable EVS to deliver a comprehensive, next generation, and engineered solution, to providing due diligence venture investment services.

EVS's Venture Engineering Due Diligence Focus Industries Include:

•Life Sciences

•Medical Devices

•Technology

•Real Estate

More About Engineered Venture Services

EVS helps promote independent forensic investment risk analysis to companies seeking investors and to investors seeking investments. The goal of EVS is to provide independent due diligence to investments and show areas to strengthen the investment platform. EVS also educates firms on best and most efficient paths to capital throughout the family office community. For more information about EVS, please visit http://www.engineeredventureservices.com.

More About Julio Gonzalez

Julio Gonzalez is the CEO and founder of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Engineered Family Office (EFO), and Engineered Venture Services (EVS). He speaks nationally regarding venture investment services, cost segregation studies, green construction and the emerging energy tax programs for Lorman, NBI, and The Seminar Group. Julio has had recent articles published nationally in many CPA and Real Estate Investment Publications. Julio is a nationally renowned leader who owns the largest tax reform business in the United States, as well as the largest private business in Palm Beach County.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
(440) 463-2371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
