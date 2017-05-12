News By Tag
Model-Based Systems Engineering Expert & Boeing Executive to Keynote at CIMdata Workshop
Mark Williams' presentation will offer attendees insight into large-scale model-based systems engineering at The Boeing Company.
The design and manufacturing improvements implemented by MBSE exposes a wealth of opportunities for improved collaboration between the OEMs and their suppliers. However, the ability to freely exchange MBSE data is dependent on mature standards that are implemented and enforced in the tools. Adopting data standards reveals additional benefits of long term archiving, design data reuse, and stability in downstream procurement and manufacturing systems. In his presentation, Mr. Williams will share some recent examples that show how the industry has made rapid improvements through a unified effort.
This CIMdata workshop, is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and solution providers interested in learning more about Model-Based Definition & Collaboration and Simulation-Driven Systems Development. It will provide attendees with independent experiences from industrial companies and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and critical relationships germinate and take root.
CIMdata's thought-leadership team of Don Tolle, Dr. Keith Meintjes, Dr. Ken Versprille, Dr. Suna Polat, and Frank Popielas, will be on hand in Chicago to facilitate the workshop and associated discussions.
About Mark Williams
Mark Williams is a Lead Project Engineer for Boeing's MBSE organization. He is a student of the systems integration technologies, with a focus on data interoperability standards. Over the last 32 years Mark has worked as a systems design lead on multiple Boeing commercial and military programs. He has also been granted four US Patents representing a variety of integration and design verification inventions.
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
