Royal Links offers free membership to military May 29

-- All retired and active military personnel will receive a free Hero Card when they play a round of golf $49 at Royal Links Golf Club on Monday, May 29.The Hero Card gives veterans, military personnel and first responders a year membership at the club that includes substantial reductions on golf rates, dining and the pro shop at the facility."We want to offer the bravest members of our community an opportunity to become part of our Hero Club for free and enjoy our highest benefits," said Jody Niemann, general manager at Royal Links. "Military personnel and first responders are the true heroes of our society who keep us safe while risking their own lives. They deserve to be singled out as heroes."The Hero Card sells for $99 and is honored for a year after purchase a limited time. Those who are veterans and active military personnel, members of area police and fire departments as well as paramedics, hospital employees and educators are eligible.The card includes a $49 yearlong rate for rounds on the course, 20 percent off in the pro shop and 15 percent off at Stymie's Pub. Cardholders also receive 10 percent off for guests booked online and a free round on their birthday."Our military heroes deserve the opportunity to experience golf at Royal Links at our lowest rate," Niemann said. Niemann is a former LPGA pro and the first woman to operate a Las Vegas golf course facility. "I've always looked up to individuals who dedicate their profession to others. They are ideal role models."Royal Links Golf Club has been locally recognized as the "Best Course in Las Vegas" in the Review Journal's "Best Of Vegas" poll, and was recognized as one of "America's Best Courses You Can Play" by GolfWeek.Royal Links was built to honor the rich legacy and tradition of the game of golf. Designed by Dye International, this links-style course features holes inspired by 11 different Open Championship rotation courses, including the "Road Hole" and "Hell Bunker" from the Old Course at St. Andrews and the "Postage Stamp" from Royal Troon. Other courses in the loop include Carnoustie, Turnberry, Royal Liverpool, Prestwick, Royal Lytham, Muirfield and Royal Birkdale.The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.Royal Links Golf Clubs is owned by Shelby Futch and the Scottsdale Golf Group. Futch is a founder of the John Jacobs Golf Schools and was inducted into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. Under the guidance of Futch, Scottsdale Golf Group has grown from the undisputed leader in golf instruction to also become a master of club operations, management services and consumer marketing services.Royal Links, located at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, hosts traditional and non-traditional events, group outings and non-golf events, offering clients exclusive event planning and execution. To book an event, tee time or for more information, call 702.765.0484 or make reservations or online at www.royallinksgolfclub.com.