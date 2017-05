Staten Island's First Healthy Smoothy Shop Grand Opening!

Country Smoothy will be hosting a Grand Opening Event Saturday. They will offer tastings, entertainment and giveaways in Staten Island.

Screen Shot 2017-05-18 at 10.31.24 AM

Contact

Heather Makcuh

***@hmmarketing.info Heather Makcuh

End

-- Country Smoothy will host a Grand Opening Celebration, Saturday May 20th from 10am-12pm at their new location on Staten Island. Country Smoothy is located next door to its sister store, Country Donuts & More at 3235 Richmond Ave, SI, NY.The Grand Opening celebration will feature Giveaways, Balloon Entertainment for kids and Tastings of Fresh Smoothies & Juices. Each individual who purchases a drink will be given a raffle ticket. There will be 5 total prizes, 3 Grand Prize winners will win a Fitbit Fitness Watch, the two additional will win a Country Smoothy Tumbler with a $25 gift card.Country Smoothy offers Fresh Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Squeezed Juices and Wellness Shots. They strive to use organic and locally sourced produce whenever possible. The shop also offers high quality protein powders. With nutrition in mind, they offer a plant-based protein option and alternative non-dairy milk options.Country Smoothy will provide the community with healthy, fresh smoothie options and plans to be active within the community hosting wellness events. Country Smoothy does not use purees, added sugar or any artificial sweeteners. All of the fruit sits in its natural juices and the smoothies are sweetened with organic agave or honey. To learn more about Country Smoothy, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ Country-Smoothy- 101001663808115/