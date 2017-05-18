News By Tag
Staten Island's First Healthy Smoothy Shop Grand Opening!
Country Smoothy will be hosting a Grand Opening Event Saturday. They will offer tastings, entertainment and giveaways in Staten Island.
The Grand Opening celebration will feature Giveaways, Balloon Entertainment for kids and Tastings of Fresh Smoothies & Juices. Each individual who purchases a drink will be given a raffle ticket. There will be 5 total prizes, 3 Grand Prize winners will win a Fitbit Fitness Watch, the two additional will win a Country Smoothy Tumbler with a $25 gift card.
Country Smoothy offers Fresh Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Squeezed Juices and Wellness Shots. They strive to use organic and locally sourced produce whenever possible. The shop also offers high quality protein powders. With nutrition in mind, they offer a plant-based protein option and alternative non-dairy milk options.
Country Smoothy will provide the community with healthy, fresh smoothie options and plans to be active within the community hosting wellness events. Country Smoothy does not use purees, added sugar or any artificial sweeteners. All of the fruit sits in its natural juices and the smoothies are sweetened with organic agave or honey. To learn more about Country Smoothy, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
