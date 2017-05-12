News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Discusses When Legal Settlements Are Taxable
Fairhope, AL, May 18, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently published a blog on his website entitled "Will The IRS Really Tax Public Humiliation," in which Mr. Willis talks about the United Airline's treatment of a paying customer.
Willis writes, "If you didn't hear about the doctor who was pulled off a United Airlines airplane and made to give up the seat he had paid for, you must live under a rock." He continues adding, "The story was all over the news for days after the event. It was one of the biggest public relations scandals of all times. Shocking in its callousness and brutality toward a paying customer."
According to Willis, "Apparently United Airlines has reached a settlement with the good doctor who lost his seat and suffered physical, not to mention emotional injuries. As a tax attorney I can only hope he doesn't have to pay taxes on his settlement."
The entire blog can be read at: http://www.irsallstar.com/
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 18 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
To learn more about Mr. Willis and his law firm please visit http://www.IRSALLSTAR.com or call toll-free 877-254-4254.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse