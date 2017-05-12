SAP-Integrated Solutions from WMD at 4th CFO Innovation Philippines Forum

WMD Asia to show workflow and archive scenarios for SAP at the leading forum for Asia's CFOs and top executives

-- On June 15, 2017, exhibitor WMD Asia (Workflow Management & Document Consulting) will present solutions for SAP-integrated automation with a special focus on invoice processing, procurement and straight-through P2P processes at the 4th CFO Innovation Philippines Forum in Manila. The event is the third to take place within the 2017 CFO Innovation Forum Series. WMD ASIA is supporting this major financial forum again this year.The closed-door event in Manila allows senior financial executives to hear how CFOs across all industries achieve success as they lead their organizations through ever-changing economic and regulatory environments. Integrated purchase-to-pay solutions like the ones shown by WMD enable companies to optimize their financial business processes to drive excellence in accounting, controlling, planning and reporting.The forum is designed to provide knowledge and insights gained from the collective CFO Asia community. Specialists provide fresh insights into different areas such as challenges and opportunities arising from global changes, as well as technological innovation in business models, operations and talent management in finance.At the WMD ASIA booth on June 15, 2017, visitors can find out how to improve corporate success by simplifying and speeding up their business processes. WMD's xSuite solutions are designed to automate document-related processes in SAP or any other ERP environment. Visitors can learn how to streamline their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes electronically. Additional modules for contract management and archiving contribute to the reduction of enterprise process costs and help companies slim down their IT infrastructure and administration while increasing the transparency of work processes. Many well-known globally operating companies rely on these solutions to improve and accelerate their business processes.As SAP Silver Partner and the developer of xSuite® for SAP, WMD offers innovation and deep technical expertise in SAP ERP process solutions. xSuite can be deployed in a diversity of settings and supports a wide range of technologies.Visitors can schedule face-to-face meetings with WMD experts.Workflow Management & Document Consulting ASIA Pte LtdMr. Volkmar AhrensPhone: +65 6562 7880E-mail: volkmar.ahrens@xsuite.com#02-66/67 German CentreSingapore 609916More information and registration: