SAP-Integrated Solutions from WMD at 4th CFO Innovation Philippines Forum
WMD Asia to show workflow and archive scenarios for SAP at the leading forum for Asia's CFOs and top executives
The closed-door event in Manila allows senior financial executives to hear how CFOs across all industries achieve success as they lead their organizations through ever-changing economic and regulatory environments. Integrated purchase-to-
The forum is designed to provide knowledge and insights gained from the collective CFO Asia community. Specialists provide fresh insights into different areas such as challenges and opportunities arising from global changes, as well as technological innovation in business models, operations and talent management in finance.
At the WMD ASIA booth on June 15, 2017, visitors can find out how to improve corporate success by simplifying and speeding up their business processes. WMD's xSuite solutions are designed to automate document-related processes in SAP or any other ERP environment. Visitors can learn how to streamline their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes electronically. Additional modules for contract management and archiving contribute to the reduction of enterprise process costs and help companies slim down their IT infrastructure and administration while increasing the transparency of work processes. Many well-known globally operating companies rely on these solutions to improve and accelerate their business processes.
As SAP Silver Partner and the developer of xSuite® for SAP, WMD offers innovation and deep technical expertise in SAP ERP process solutions. xSuite can be deployed in a diversity of settings and supports a wide range of technologies.
Visitors can schedule face-to-face meetings with WMD experts.
Workflow Management & Document Consulting ASIA Pte Ltd
Mr. Volkmar Ahrens
Phone: +65 6562 7880
E-mail: volkmar.ahrens@
#02-66/67 German Centre
Singapore 609916
More information and registration:
Contact
Barbara Wirtz
***@wmd.de
