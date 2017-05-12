News By Tag
Fortune 100 Company Executive Joins Vandeventer Black LLP
"Paul's extensive background as a financial director and law firm manager will play a key role in our firm's continued success," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "He will provide the leadership necessary to execute the firm's strategic goals."
Julius will be responsible for managing Vandeventer Black's financial activities and the administrative functions of the firm.
Jenniffer Serrano
***@vanblacklaw.com
