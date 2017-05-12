Fortune 100 Company Executive Joins Vandeventer Black LLP

Contact

-- Paul Julius recently joined Vandeventer Black LLP as its new Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. Julius is a senior financial executive with more than 25 years of management and financial experience. He previously served as Director of Finance for an international law firm headquartered in New York City. Additionally, he was Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director for a Fortune 100 company in the wealth management and financial services sector."Paul's extensive background as a financial director and law firm manager will play a key role in our firm's continued success," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "He will provide the leadership necessary to execute the firm's strategic goals."Julius will be responsible for managing Vandeventer Black's financial activities and the administrative functions of the firm. For more information, please call Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519 or write to JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com.Also, you may visit http://www.VanBlk.com