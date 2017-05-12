 
News By Tag
* Hi Vis Kids Clothing
* Workwear For Kids
* Hi Vis Clothing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clermont
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Cuties By Zootys Now Offering High Visibility Work Clothes for Children

 
 
Cuties By Zootys
Cuties By Zootys
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hi Vis Kids Clothing
* Workwear For Kids
* Hi Vis Clothing

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Clermont - Queensland - Australia

CLERMONT, Australia - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- For children who have a dad or mum in the mining or construction industries, they can now dress like them in their own miniature work clothes. Cuties by Zootys offers kids high visibility clothing in a variety of colours, styles and sizes to fit most younger children.

The clothing is made from durable, breathable cotton, so when they are playing outdoors, they will not become overheated. The hi vis clothes are available in colours which look like their dads or mums with choices of orange, yellow, pink, and blue. These work pants and work shirts allow them to help their parents with chores around the house or they make good play clothes for outdoors.

With long sleeves and long pants, parents won't need to worry about their children's delicate skin because it will be protected from the sun, insect bites and even tall grasses or weeds when they are outside. Their parents also won't have to worry about losing site of their children either because the bright colours are easy to spot and the hi vis shirts have reflective bands around the chest and arms to make them easier to see as the sky turns dark.

The "work" clothes are durable, so parents don't need to worry about them not lasting very long. They can be used for play clothes after school is out so good clothes won't be ruined by playing in the dirt and grass. They also make great clothes for camping, fishing and other outdoor activities with parents because of their durability and features like closures around the ankles and wrists.

Cuties by Zootys offers several packages for infants, toddlers and slightly older children with combinations of hi vis clothes (http://www.cutiesbyzootys.com.au/hi-viz/), shirts, pants, hats and a Zootys bear available for one low price. Buy a package as a gift for the child in your life.

Contact
Cuties By Zootys
***@cutiesbyzootys.com.au
End
Source:Cuties By Zootys
Email:***@cutiesbyzootys.com.au
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SubmitMix News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share