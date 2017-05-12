News By Tag
Cuties By Zootys Now Offering High Visibility Work Clothes for Children
The clothing is made from durable, breathable cotton, so when they are playing outdoors, they will not become overheated. The hi vis clothes are available in colours which look like their dads or mums with choices of orange, yellow, pink, and blue. These work pants and work shirts allow them to help their parents with chores around the house or they make good play clothes for outdoors.
With long sleeves and long pants, parents won't need to worry about their children's delicate skin because it will be protected from the sun, insect bites and even tall grasses or weeds when they are outside. Their parents also won't have to worry about losing site of their children either because the bright colours are easy to spot and the hi vis shirts have reflective bands around the chest and arms to make them easier to see as the sky turns dark.
The "work" clothes are durable, so parents don't need to worry about them not lasting very long. They can be used for play clothes after school is out so good clothes won't be ruined by playing in the dirt and grass. They also make great clothes for camping, fishing and other outdoor activities with parents because of their durability and features like closures around the ankles and wrists.
Cuties by Zootys offers several packages for infants, toddlers and slightly older children with combinations of hi vis clothes (http://www.cutiesbyzootys.com.au/
