 
News By Tag
* Norfolk
* Virginia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norfolk
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Vandeventer Black's Partner Neil Lowenstein to serve on DBIA's Executive Council

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Norfolk
* Virginia

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Norfolk - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Executives

NORFOLK, Va. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Lowenstein to the Executive Council of the Design-Build Institute of America, Hampton Road's Chapter. DBIA's mission is to achieve and maintain recognition as the industry center of expertise for design-build practice and lead the expansion of design-build utilization across all industries and markets; pursuing that mission in a manner that is inclusive of all project participants in integrated services delivery.

         The firm is also pleased to announce Neil's re-election as Virginia State Bar Council (VSB) representative for the Fourth Judicial Circuit for a three-year term. The VSB Council has general charge of the administration of the affairs of the Virginia State Bar, through elected members within each judicial circuit throughout the Commonwealth, elected by the vote of the active members licensed to practice law in the circuit. Neil was previously chosen by special election.

Neil is a partner that has been with Vandeventer Black since 1989 and, currently, chairs the firm's Construction and Government Contracts Practice Group. He regularly handles construction related matters, from design through construction, and for the many participants including design professionals, owners, managers, contractors, trade specialist, suppliers, sureties, and end-users. He is a regular lecturer and author involving construction-related matters.

Neil received his undergraduate degree from the Virginia Military Institute and his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. His legal honors include having been named a Virginia "Super Lawyer," one of Virginia's "Legal Elite," and one of the "Top Attorneys in Hampton Roads." He is licensed to practice law in Virginia, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Please visit his blog for developments, news, and notes regarding the construction industry at http://virginiaconstructionlawnewsandnotes.blogspot.com/.

For further information, please call Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, or write to JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit www.vanblk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.

Contact
Vandeventer Black LLP
***@vanblacklaw.com
End
Source:Vandeventer Black LLP
Email:***@vanblacklaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Norfolk, Virginia
Industry:Legal
Location:Norfolk - Virginia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vandeventer Black News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share