Vandeventer Black's Partner Neil Lowenstein to serve on DBIA's Executive Council
The firm is also pleased to announce Neil's re-election as Virginia State Bar Council (VSB) representative for the Fourth Judicial Circuit for a three-year term. The VSB Council has general charge of the administration of the affairs of the Virginia State Bar, through elected members within each judicial circuit throughout the Commonwealth, elected by the vote of the active members licensed to practice law in the circuit. Neil was previously chosen by special election.
Neil is a partner that has been with Vandeventer Black since 1989 and, currently, chairs the firm's Construction and Government Contracts Practice Group. He regularly handles construction related matters, from design through construction, and for the many participants including design professionals, owners, managers, contractors, trade specialist, suppliers, sureties, and end-users. He is a regular lecturer and author involving construction-
Neil received his undergraduate degree from the Virginia Military Institute and his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. His legal honors include having been named a Virginia "Super Lawyer," one of Virginia's "Legal Elite," and one of the "Top Attorneys in Hampton Roads." He is licensed to practice law in Virginia, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Please visit his blog for developments, news, and notes regarding the construction industry at http://virginiaconstructionlawnewsandnotes.blogspot.com/
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.
