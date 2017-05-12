 
CQ Pump Announces New Rates for Irrigation System Installations

 
 
EMERALD, Australia - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- CQ Pump, one of the premier irrigation service providers in Australia, is offering new services and rates for their irrigation system installation services. Not only is the company offering customers the opportunity to receive regular installation and repair services, but they will also aid with respect to the design of a custom system that is tailored to the customer's every need. With these customized irrigation systems, customers will find their irrigation needs are being met in a highly efficient way that is not possible with a generic system installation from any other company in the area.

The purpose of a high-quality irrigation system is to ensure that water is getting to various parts of the land in the most efficient way, and in the perfect quantities. It may seem as though any irrigation system can get the job done, but it is not the case. It is all about designing the correct systems for turf irrigation, sub-surface irrigation or flood harvesting. Depending on the customer's needs and budget, CQ Pump's irrigation experts can assist with every step of the planning, installation and servicing of these systems.

Every customer's needs are different when it comes to irrigation. Some may require drip and sub-surface irrigation, while others are interested in having a solar pumping system installed on their property. Anyone who is interested in a unique and highly efficient irrigation system is encouraged to contact the company and ask to speak with their water project design (http://cqpump.com.au/sales/design/) team.

CQ Pump has assisted some of the biggest companies and government associations in the area, and they are looking to take on even more customers in the coming weeks and months. It is possible to contact the company over the phone or through their website, to discuss specific irrigation needs and the potential costs of these services.

