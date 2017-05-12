Mother's Day Celebrated "Mason Style" at Fort Harrison

Mother's Day

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

***@churchofscientology.net Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

-- On May 13, the Stone Square Masonic Lodge held their first annual Mother's Day Celebration in the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat. The 160 mothers, husbands, sons and daughters enjoyed hearing about how "mothers matter," the topic of the weekend.As guests arrived to the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom, they were given a complimentary shawl and long stemmed red rose. The guests then helped themselves to the 5-star buffet provided by the award winning Fort Harrison chefs."The Church of Scientology frequently hosts charity events and fundraisers in our facilities,"said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. "Since its last restoration in 2009, the Fort Harrison has been the venue for over 500 community events."Guest speakers included Reverend Gregory Dunton II, prior Stone Square Lodge Master, Brother Gerald Vickers, current Stone Square Lodge Master and the keynote speaker, Reverend Alexander Smith, former President of the General Grand Masonic Congress.Brother Gerald Vickers thanked the guests for being a part of their first annual Mother's Day celebration. He informed the guests of what their organization is about and mentioned that they take pride in their "brotherly love, dedication and commitment."Reverend Smith spoke about the importance of mothers in the world and why Mother's Day is celebrated. His speech was entitled "Mothers Matter" and was a hit with the women in the room. Part of Reverend Smith's speech included a story of a husband coming home to his house in disarray, children running around and the mother in bed saying, "You always ask what I do all day, now you can see what Ido."For more information on holding an event for your non-profit organization in the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.