"Married to Medicine" Star Uses Influence to Bring Awareness to Missing & Exploited Kids
Genise Shelton known from Married to Medicine' partners with Black and Missing, Inc
The family event will consist of a 5K walk, self defense classes, backpack giveaway, school supplies and a panel of experts including local law enforcement and families of missing persons along with performances by national and local entertainers. This event is being held to bring awareness to the hundreds of thousands of persons of color who are missing – across the nation and specifically address the epidemic in Atlanta and surrounding areas.
"I am excited to partner with the Black and Missing Foundation because I am outraged that our children - black and brown children - can go missing in this country and be treated as an afterthought. Where is the outcry for these children? We have to be the voice for the voiceless and fight to bring our children home! I support these efforts as a mother, daughter, wife and sister and plead with you to care enough to support and do something now before this hits close to your home."
The event is a fundraiser for Our Children's Keeper (http://www.ourchildrenskeeper.org/
Current sponsors include: Shelton Hospitalist Group, Primary Care Research Group, Podiatry Care of Georgia, Divas in Defense, The Pink Boss and The Destiny Collection Boutique.
Sponsorship packages are available and can be requested. To learn more and register for the 5k and family event, please visit http://www.ourchildrenskeeper.org/
Media interested in partnering as a media partner or would like to request interviews should direct request to the PR contact.
Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
