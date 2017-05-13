 
News By Tag
* Genise Shelton
* Married to Medicine
* Black & Missing Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

"Married to Medicine" Star Uses Influence to Bring Awareness to Missing & Exploited Kids

Genise Shelton known from Married to Medicine' partners with Black and Missing, Inc
 
 
Genise Shelton presents 'Save Our Children' 5K Atlanta
Genise Shelton presents 'Save Our Children' 5K Atlanta
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Genise Shelton
* Married to Medicine
* Black & Missing Foundation

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Reality TV Star, Genise Shelton (Married to Medicine) and a host of local celebrities will join efforts with The Black and Missing Foundation (BAM FI) to host a 5k and family fun day in Atlanta. The event will take place at The Porter Sanford Arts Performing Center on Saturday, August 5th.

The family event will consist of a 5K walk, self defense classes, backpack giveaway, school supplies and a panel of experts including local law enforcement and families of missing persons along with performances by national and local entertainers. This event is being held to bring awareness to the hundreds of thousands of persons of color who are missing – across the nation and specifically address the epidemic in Atlanta and surrounding areas.

"I am excited to partner with the Black and Missing Foundation because I am outraged that our children - black and brown children - can go missing in this country and be treated as an afterthought. Where is the outcry for these children? We have to be the voice for the voiceless and fight to bring our children home! I support these efforts as a mother, daughter, wife and sister and plead with you to care enough to support and do something now before this hits close to your home."

The event is a fundraiser for Our Children's Keeper (http://www.ourchildrenskeeper.org/) in partnership with the Black & Missing Foundation, Inc. (BAM FI) http://www.blackandmissinginc.com/cdad/. Our Children's Keeper mission is to protect and rescue children from sex trafficking by raising awareness, promoting personal safety and providing relief to families of victims.

Current sponsors include: Shelton Hospitalist Group, Primary Care Research Group, Podiatry Care of Georgia, Divas in Defense, The Pink Boss and The Destiny Collection Boutique.

Sponsorship packages are available and can be requested. To learn more and register for the 5k and family event, please visit http://www.ourchildrenskeeper.org/ .

Media interested in partnering as a media partner or would like to request interviews should direct request to the PR contact.

Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
End
Source:Our Children's Keeper
Email:***@tmorrisonpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Genise Shelton, Married to Medicine, Black & Missing Foundation
Industry:Event
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
T.MORRISON AGENCY News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share