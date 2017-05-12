 

Attendee List Released for Pre-Filled Syringes San Diego Summit

Leading medical device and drug delivery experts from industry and science set to gather at Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2017
 
SAN DIEGO - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- With just over 2 weeks to go, SMi Group have released an attendee list featuring a global audience of scientists, medical device experts and industry leaders for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2017 taking place in San Diego, California. As well as USA representation, other nations present will include Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan and Sweden

A snapshot of organisations confirmed to join Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast include:

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Amgen Incorporated, Aptar Pharma, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., BCM Group LLC, Biogen Incorporated, Centurion Medical Products, Daicel Corporation, Eli Lilly, Ermo, FDA, Forest Laboratories, Janssen, McArdle & Associates, LLC, Merck Research Laboratories, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, Nemera, Nipro, Nipro Europe NV, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nye Lubricants, Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals, Philips – Medisize, Plastibell DTP Holding, Regeneron Pharmaceuitcals Inc, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology Inc, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging, Schreiner MediPharm, Shire, Smithers Rapra, Takeda, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, TESARO, West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc, Zeon Chemicals L.P and more.

The preliminary attendee list and a series of interviews with key speakers such as SCHOTT, Eli Lilly and Shire are also available to read in event website's download centre.

Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast takes place on June 5th and 6th 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, San Diego, CA

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com

