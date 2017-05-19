News By Tag
"The Meaning of Life" Canadian feature goes to Hollywood for World Premiere
Pop Singer Tyler Shaw's acting debut in the feature film "The Meaning of Life"
The film follows starving musician Finn Faber (played by Sony Music pop star Tyler Shaw) who gets a temporary job as a therapeutic clown at a hospital entertaining sick kids. He is assigned a 9 year-old leukemia patient, Sophia Hill. Finn soon learns that Sophia coming into his life was no coincidence, but an important lesson he needed to learn before making a big step forward in life.
Dances with Films (DWF), which runs from June 1 to June 11, at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, is one of the largest independent film festivals in North America. The Meaning of Life was filmed in Canada and almost exclusively in Oakville, the world premiere at the 20thth annual Dances with Films festival is set to take place on June 5th, 2017 at 7:15pm. The Canadian premiere is slated to follow at the Willson Oakville Film Festival on June 24th, 2017 at 7:15pm.
The Meaning of Life stars Canadian, Juno-nominated, platinum selling Pop Star - Tyler Shaw who recently finished working with Selena Gomez on her Revival Tour. Alongside Tyler for his debut role as an actor, is a star-studded Canadian cast including Gemini Award winning actors; Sergio Di Zio(Flashpoint, Rogue, Rookie Blue) and Dan Lett (X-Men: Apocalypse, Born To Be Blue). Jean Yoon (Kim's Convenience)
"I wanted a real musician to play this role. And I can see how that is problematic, but it wasn't up for negotiation. We started looking at musicians who my partner Russ has shot with - everyone from Shawn Mendez to The Weeknd." Russ voted Tyler Shaw, and was confident he could do it from what he saw of Tyler on the set of one of his music videos. I was losing my mind before we rolled on the first scene, praying he could give this role justice. I got more than I bargained for. He's an actor and doesn't even know he's one. This kid's talented-- He wrote and sang all of the songs in the film. Sometimes, we would block, feel out the scene, then he'd go make up a song for the scene in less than 10 minutes and it'd be brilliant. – Director, Cat Hostick
The film supports the inclusion of art and music therapy in daily life to help prevent, combat and cope with illness. "I grew up in the arts. I believe an unhealthy mind can lead to making one physically ill, it can inhibit people from healing. I hope to see more funding for arts/music therapy within hospitals, in addition to patient's medical treatments."
"Filmed in only 10 days and with a limited budget, we wanted to ensure the viewer couldn't tell the difference in quality compared to a well-funded blockbuster, so we utilized over 2 million dollars worth of equipment that we (North Film Co.) own to bring great production value to the screen. We couldn't have done this project without the support of our amazing crew and the wonderful people of Oakville." -Executive Producer / Director of Photography Russ De Jong
